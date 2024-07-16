Unlocked OnePlus Open foldable hits Amazon all-time low for Prime Day, now $400 off + more from $350

As part if its Prime Day deals, and joining the early bird offer on the brand new OnePlus Pad 2 (more on this below), Amazon is offering up to $400 in savings on OnePlus tech. Starting with one of the particular standouts here, Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the OnePlus Open foldable smartphone at $1,299.99 shipped in both Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black. The unlocked device carriers a regular list at $1,700 and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s offer clocks in at $200 under the spring deal, $100 under our previous mention, and lands at the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon – this a straight up $400 price drop to deliver a new Amazon all-time low.

As you’ll know from our hands-on review where we said the Open delivers “stellar foldable hardware and a wild multitasking system,” this handset flips open with a 7.82-inch panel alongside a 6.31-inch screen on the outside. It is also one of the lightest foldables on the market with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip at the heart of the operation alongside a Hasselblad system and 48MP rear camera array.

More OnePlus Prime Day deals:

Score up to $140 off the new OnePlus Pad 2 before it launches later this month

The next-generation OnePlus Pad is debuting on July 16 – subscribe here for a chance to win a FREE OnePlus Pad 2 or a FREE One Plus Watch 2R. You can secure yourself $90 or more off the new OnePlus Pad 2 with this $10 coupon though.

OnePlus Open features:

Thin & Light Design: The OnePlus Open is the thinnest & lightest foldable in North America*. With aerospace-grade materials & a custom Flexion hinge design, the OnePlus Open delivers an ergonomic user experience. With carbon fiber support structures & titanium alloy, the Open is as durable as it is premium. OnePlus Open features a 6.31″ exterior display & 7.82″ foldable interior display. Experience a premium viewing experience with a near-invisible crease, Dolby Vision, & 10-bit color, & 2800 nits peak brightness.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!