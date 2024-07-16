Prime Day deal drops TerraMaster’s 4-bay F4-424 Pro NAS with 32GB DDR5 RAM to $560 (All-time low)

As a part of the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale, the official TerraMaster storefront on Amazon is now offering its F4-424 Pro NAS with i3/32GB/2.5GbE for $559.99 shipped. This relatively new four-bay enclosure has been fetching $700 since its debut earlier this year, and this deal marks a new low for it on Amazon. The same enclosure is currently fetching $700 on Newgg.

The F4-424 is TerraMaster’s one of the most powerful servers for home and office, and it has four 3.5-inch drive bays and two M.2 NVMe 2280 slots. You’ll also find an Intel i3-N305 processor along with 32GB of RAM inside this four-bay enclosure, and it also has two 2.5Gb network links. It comes with TerraMaster’s powerful TOS software that let’s you configure the NAS to your liking, and you can even manage the NAS remotely using an iPhone or an Android phone.

The TerraMaster F4-424 NAS, by the way, is not the only enclosure that’s discounted right now. Below is a list highlighting some other NAS enclosures that are seeing major discounts right now.

Notable Prime Day deals on other TerraMaster NAS:

TerraMaster F4-424 Pro NAS features:

Peak Performance 4-Bay NAS: Unleash the power of the F4-424 Pro NAS storage, featuring a Core i3-N305 8-core 8-thread CPU at 3.8GHz (turbo), integrated UHD GPU at 1.25GHz, 32GB DDR5 4800MHz memory (non-ECC, non-upgradable), dual 2.5G Ethernet ports, and dual M.2 NVMe slots for SSD caching. An ideal peak performance NAS storage solution for small and medium-sized business users.

Enhanced Application Speed: The F4-424 Pro NAS enclosure, equipped with a robust CPU and DDR5 memory, achieves a remarkable 150% performance boost over its predecessors. Experience 100% faster application load times, a 45% increase in file and photo retrieval speed, a 55% improvement in database response speed, and a outstanding 65% faster PHP response for web pages. Elevate your workflow efficiency with seamless high-load performance.

High-Speed Connectivity: The F4-424 Pro NAS case features dual 2.5 GbE interfaces and can achieve a linear data transmission speed of 283 MB/s (tested with NAS dedicated HDDs 18TB x 4, RAID 0), Link Aggregation offers a network bandwidth up to 5 Gb, ideal for multi-user and high-concurrent file access. Featuring dual USB 3.2 10Gbps interfaces, data transfer between your NAS and external devices is made swift. The F4-424 Pro supports various RAID types, including RAID 0/1/5/6/10/JBOD/Single, and TRAID.

