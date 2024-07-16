Prime Day deals drop SK hynix SSDs to new lows starting at $45 (Up to 45% off)

As a part of the on-going Prime Day sale, the official SK hynix store on Amazon is offering a handful of its SSDs at significantly discounted prices. The 512GB variant of the SK hynix Tube T31 SSD stick is down to $54.99 shipped. Originally fetching $100, this particular SSD is down 45% to mark the biggest discount of the lot. The current $45 discount drops it to the lowest price we can find for this relatively new SSD. The 1TB variant, which is typically out of stock, is also up for grabs right now for $99.99 shipped (Reg. $135).

The Tube T31 is essentially a Type-A USB stick that features an NVMe SSD with support for speeds up to 10GB/s. It’s compatible with a variety of devices including MacBooks, Windows PCs, gaming consoles, and more. It’s a great option overall for anyone who is looking for a compact, speedy, and portable storage solution.

A bunch of other SK hynix SSDs are discounted right now, and you can find more details on them below.

SK hynix Platinum P41 SSD is discounted to $80 (Reg. $105)

Next up on the list is the 1TB Platinum P41 SSD that’s down to $79.99 shipped. This $25 discount on its usual price of $105 takes it back to one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked for it on Amazon. The 2TB variant is down to $127.99 from its usual price of $175, which is $17 cheaper than its previously discounted price of $145 from a few days ago. This not to be confused with the Platinum P41 with SSD heatsink that was discounted to $135.

SK hynix X31 Beelte portable SSD is down to $75 (Reg. $95)

Lastly, we’re also tracking a deal that drops the 512GB SK hynix Beetle X31 portable SSD to $44.99 shipped from its usual price of $60. This is the lowest price we can find for the SSD that was going for $72 just a few days ago. The 1TB variant of the Beetle X31 is temporarily out of stock on Amazon, but you can snag one for $79.99 shipped from Newegg, saving you $20 on its $100 original list price.

SK hynix Tube T31 SSD stick features:

Back up data at speeds up to 1,000MB/s (10Gbps)

Compatible with PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows 10/11, and macOS

Easy plug & play with pocket-sized SSD and built-in USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 connector

3-year warranty guaranteed by SK hynix, Inc. and Hitachi LG Data Storage Korea, Inc.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!