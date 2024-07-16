Prime Deals take up to 39% off LEGO build sets – some rare and hard to find, starting from $21

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is taking up to 39% off a collection of popular LEGO building sets with themes ranging across the board. A notable standout is the rare price drop on the LEGO Ideas Tree House set for $174.99 shipped. Normally fetching $250, this set has seen very few discounts since the new year began, with the few price drops falling between $215 in January and more recently only going as low as $229. This Prime Day deal is coming in as a 30% markdown that is giving you $75 in savings and landing it at a new all-time low – $20 under the former low from Black Friday sales.

Stacking up to 3,036 pieces, the LEGO Ideas Tree House is one of the largest fan-inspired creations in the history of the brick-built pastime. Jam-packed with a wide array of details, the brick work in this build is not only dazzling, especially in places like the tree’s trunk and the exterior design of the house’s walls (complete with comically impromptu wooden planks that have been haphazardly “nailed” in place). You’ll also find a furnished interior, as well as interchangeable leaves to shift seasons from spring to fall and back again. There’s also four included minifigures and plenty of accessories to compliment the overall model.

More LEGO Prime Day deals:

It’s been a busy couple of months filled with tons of news and first reveals of upcoming LEGO building sets, with plenty to be excited about, like the new family themed sets, 41838 Family Travel Moments and 41839 Message Board sets – or the most recent reveals of the Technic 42177 Mercedes-Benz G 500 PROFESSIONAL Line or 42172 McLaren P1 sets. You’ll find these and several more all collected together in our LEGO hub – a one-stop shop for all the best active discounts on everyone’s favorite brick-building pastime.

LEGO Ideas Tree House set features:

This LEGO Ideas set includes 4 minifigures: mom, dad and 2 children, plus a bird.

This sophisticated 3,036 piece building toy includes a landscape base, tree with interchangeable leaves

LEGO tree house with 3 cabins: master bedroom, bathroom and nursery.

The and the dRoofs of the houses are removable for easy access and play.

International products have separate terms, are sold from abroad and may differ from local products, including fit, age ratings, and language of product, labeling or instructions.

