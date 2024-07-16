Score Razer’s new 2024 Blade gaming laptops at never-seen-before prices with up to $300 in savings for Prime Day (All-time low)

As a part of the on-going Prime Day sale, Amazon is now offering deals that drop a bunch of Razer gaming laptops to prices we’ve never seen before. This is the first time the Razer Blade 2024 models are being discounted, and you can save up to $300 right now depending on the model you choose. The Razer Blade 14 (2024) with R9-8945HS/32GB/1TB/4070 gaming laptop is down to $2,499.99 shipped. Regularly fetching $2,700, this $200 discount marks the lowest price we’ve tracked for this particular gaming machine since it got listed on Amazon a couple of months back. The discounted price is live for the laptop in both in both Classic Black and Mercury colorways, so feel free to pick the one you like.

Powered by AMD’s new Ryzen 9 8945HS processor with up to 5.2GHz clock speeds and an RTX 4070 GPU with up to 140W TGP, the Razer Blade 14 (2024) is one of the most powerful 14-inch gaming laptops out there on the market. This particular model that’s discounted right now comes with 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD. Other highlights of this notebook include a 14-inch, 240Hz QHD+ panel, aluminum unibody construction, and more.

2024 Razer Blade 16 models starting at $2,600 (Reg. $3,000)

If you’re looking for a relatively bigger gaming notebook, then the Razer Blade 16 models are also seeing some solid discounts right now. The Razer Blade 16 (2024) in black with i9-14900HX/16GB/1TB/4070 is currently going for just $2,599.99 shipped on Amazon, which is straight up a $401 or a 13% discount on its usual $3,000 price. This notebook is currently seeing a lighter 10% discount on Razer’s website at $2,699.99 (Reg. $3,000).

Notable deals on other Razer Blade 16 (2024) gaming laptops:

2024 Razer Blade 18 models now start at $2,800 (Reg. $3,100)

The 18-inch Razer Blade models are also discounted as a part of the on-going sale, and you can grab the Razer Blade 18 (2024) with 300Hz QHD+ display, Core i9-14900HX, and RTX 4070 for just $2,799.99 shipped. Regularly fetching $3,100, this is the lowest price we’ve tracked for this relatively new and powerful gaming laptop with a mini-LED display.

Notable deals on other Razer Blade 18 models:

