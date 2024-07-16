SanDisk’s 1.5TB 150MB/s microSD card is down to $84 shipped for Prime Day (All-time low), plus more from $19

As a part of the on-going Prime Day sale, Amazon is now offering a bunch of SanDisk microSD cards at solid prices. You can now grab a SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $83.59 shipped. This deal that serves a $66 or 44% discount over the SD card’s $150 list price drops it to the lowest price we have tracked for it. It’s available in a bunch of different capacities, and we’re also tracking a lighter 16% discount on the 512GB version at $32 (Reg. $38).

With storage capacities stretching up to a whopping 1.5TB, this particular SanDisk microSD card is suitable for a variety of devices, be it smartphones, tablets, Chromebooks, and more. It also supports transfer speeds of up to 150MB/s when used with SanDisk MobileMate USB 3.0 microSD card reader, and it’s also fast enough to support handle 4K videos, game libraries, and more.

Notable Prime Day deals on other SanDisk SD cards:

SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card features:

Expand your storage in a flash: ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, Chromebooks, and Windows laptops.

Increase your TV show, movie, and Full HD video recording collections dramatically with up to a massive 1.5TB. (Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors. See SanDisk official website for more info. 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.)

Transfer files fast with up to 150MB/s read speeds and SanDisk MobileMate USB 3.0 microSD card reader. (Engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, require compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions, and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes. Reader sold separately.)

Load apps faster with A1-rated performance. (A1 performance is 1500 read IOPS, 500 write IOPS. Based on internal testing. Results may vary based on host device, app type, and other factors.)

