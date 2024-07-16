Save $430 on Yeedi’s newest M12 PRO+ robot vacuum and mop with an all-in-one Omni Station at new $669 low, more from $249

As part of its Prime Day deals, the official Yeedi Amazon storefront is taking up to $430 off a collection of its popular robot vacuum and mops. The biggest of these deals is on the company’s new M12 PRO+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with Omni Station for $669 shipped, after clipping the on-page $430 off coupon. Normally fetching $1,099 since releasing in February, this deal marks the fourth official discount we have seen, with two having dropped costs to $999 in April, followed by $899 in May, and a further fall to $769 in June. Today’s deal comes in as a 39% markdown that carves out a new all-time low. We’ve broken down the basics below, but you can also get a more in-depth look by checking out our hands-on review.

I cannot overstate how much I absolutely love this robot vacuum and mop and how it has drastically changed the cleanliness of my floors (hardwood and carpeted). Its impressive 11,000Pa of suction is a game changer, and with the support of its center and side brushes that are designed to combat hair tangles (within the realm of reason), along with its mopping capabilities, this robot is a great investment in any home – particularly ones filled with long-haired humans and pets alike. It utilizes TrueDetect 3D 3.0 and TrueMapping 2.0 to not only map out your home’s entire layout, but also effortlessly and efficiently maneuver through it as it performs its designated tasks – all scheduled and adjusted through the Yeedi app’s smart controls.

It provides 180 minutes of battery life, with the robot programmed to return to its Omni station at low levels in order to recharge and pick up where it left off. It will typically do a full vacuum sweep of your space first, emptying out all the collected debris into its station’s dustbin, before going back to its starting point and doing another full sweep while mopping. And no need to worry about accidental mopping on the wrong floors – not only can you deem which sections need mopping and which ones don’t, but the robot also detects and raises its own extendable mop-pads. It will also frequently return to its station to wash and dry its dirty mop-pads, while emptying dirty water in place for fresh water – all from the station’s large storage tanks that go for many days without needing to be refilled. Head below for more.

Yeedi M12 PRO+ Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

[ZeroTangle Anti-Tangle Technology] M12 PRO+ prevents hair entanglement and ensures efficient suction by incorporating Dual Comb Teeth Arrays for flow-guide and a newly designed anti-tangling roller brush employs a structure with 21° flat bristles and outward-rotating angled bristles, providing users with a hassle-free cleaning experience and minimal maintenance, with a tangling rate as low as 0%.

[Mini OMNI Station] Mini OMNI Station offers a space-efficient solution which allows easy installation in cramped areas, ensuring convenient water tank access. Advanced engineering minimizes noise for a quieter user experience. Enjoy hands-free cleaning with features like Auto-Empty, One-Tap Self Cleaning, and Auto Refill with Drain, all in a seamless and compact design.

[Auto-lift Mopping] Using ultrasonic sound, M12 PRO+ recognizes carpets with extraordinary accuracy.The Auto-lift Mopping System lifts the mopping plates when a carpet is detected. The suction power will be maximized from mopping mode to vacuum mode, supporting your clean home in all scenarios and ensuring effective prevention of cross-contamination.

[Conquer Cleaning Hassles in One Robotic Marvel] M12 PRO+ delivers superior cleaning with OZMO TURBO 2.0 and Auto Small Tank Refill. The Cleaning technology ensures powerful stain removal, while the 55ml electronic control water tank provides continuous water replenishment for optimized mopping and dissolves stubborn stains even after 72 hours.

