Sonos Prime Day sale now live with first deal on new Roam 2 AirPlay speaker at $143, more

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is serving up the first deal on the new Sonos Roam 2 portable smart speaker with AirPlay 2. Regularly $179, you can score the Sonos Roam 2 down at $143 shipped. That’s 20% off the going rate on a brand new piece of kit from a brand that doesn’t offer up discounts very often – this is both the first deal and a subsequent Amazon all-time low. This model debuted back in late March at the same time as the brand’s new Sonos Ace ANC headphones (here’s our full hands-on review) as an updated version with some marked improvements over the previous-generation model we will touch on below.

Sonos Prime Day deals – Roam 2, Era 100, Sub Mini, and more

Everyone, for the most part, has always loved the actual sound quality Sonos pushes out of its audio gear, but it has improved some of the tech surrounding it this time around. Firstly, it does away with the need to link up with the Sonos app and your Wi-Fi before it can be taken on the go. Secondly, Sonos says it has improved the battery quality here – it still offers 10 hours of playback per charge, but there is, according to Sonos, a longer-lasting battery here that will carry its charge for longer.

All of that joins IP67 dust- and water-proof action alongside AirPlay connectivity and the brand’s Sound Swap tech to pass audio between your Sonos speakers.

You can browse through the rest of the Sonos Prime Day deals right here – everything else is is only available on the official site – and down below:

Sonos Roam 2 features:

Precision-engineered drivers produce size-defying clarity and bass

Ultra compact and lightweight so you can bring Sonos sound anywhere

Durable, IP67 waterproof and dustproof, and ready for outdoor adventures

Rechargeable battery gives you up to 10 hours of listening time

Automatic Trueplay fine-tunes the sound for each new environment

Hands-free ease with Sonos Voice Control and Amazon Alexa

Versatile design can be stood upright or laid on its side

