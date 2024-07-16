Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe – the best MagSafe charging stand hits its best price for Prime Day at $127.50

This is the best MagSafe charging stand deal for Prime Day yet. The Prime Day deals are flying now folks and next up we have a solid price drop on the fantastic Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe. This deal is live directly on the Twelve South site and should be live on Amazon as well, but either way you’re looking at a rare deal on what is for many the best MagSafe charging stand in the business. The 15W Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe just about never goes on sale, just landed on Amazon back in March, and you can now score it for $127.49 shipped both on the official Twelve South site and at Amazon. Regularly $150, this is a super rare price drop on a MagSafe charging stand that immediately sold out at launch when it was selling for full price, and now’s your chance to score a deal on one – I’m going to be grabbing one too.

Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe – The best MagSafe charging stand hits its best price for Prime Day 2024

The Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe is a brilliant MagSafe stand. It delivers official 15W MagSafe charging for iPhone, a built-in Apple Watch Fast Charger, and a Qi-certified 7.5W wireless charger for AirPods or a second smartphone – these Qi-style pads for AirPods typically max out at 5W on MagSafe stands.

It has a footprint smaller than an iPhone Pro Max with an arm that extends from the base that terminates up top with an adjustable MagSafe stand that supports angle adjustments, and portrait or landscape views for video calls, social networking action, or beside/desktop StandBy Mode.

It features the “same design integrity as the Apple products it charges” – soft vegan leather wraps around the base while black aluminum throughout gives off a touch of luxury throughout.

If you ask me, it’s simply one of, if not, the best MagSafe charging stands out there. Deals are rare, and now you can score it at one of the best prices we have ever tracked.

Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe features:

HiRise 3 Deluxe allows you to adjust the angle of your iPhone by 35-degrees so you can display StandBy or see notifications at a glance. Attach iPhone to the stand, vertically or horizontally, and tilt the screen to the ideal viewing angle while your iPhone quickly charges on its vegan-leather covered official 15W MagSafe Charger. Char The third wireless charging spot, normally used to power up your AirPods, can also be used to wirelessly charge another phone. Have a friend or a guest over, they can drop their phone on back for a quick QI-compatible charge too.

