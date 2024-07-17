Amazon offering insane Prime Day pricing on K-Cup coffee pods: 100-packs from $15 (That’s $0.15 per cup)

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is giving folks a chance to seriously load up on K-cup coffee pods with 100-pack deals yielding some insane prices. While the deals are fanatic anyway with prices as low as $0.25 per cup…check this out: Be sure to watch out for the on-page coupons on select flavors you’ll find on this page for Subscribe & Save customers can knock a wild 40% off the Prime Day deal price to deliver deals as low as $15.06 for 100 coffee pods. That’s $0.15 per cup of coffee here folks. Go wild! More details below.

One standout for me, even before the 40% deal detailed above, is the 100-pack of Amazon Brand Happy Belly Medium Roast Donut Style Coffee Pods at $26.47 shipped– I just happen to like this flavor. Regularly as much as $33, this is literally $0.26 per cup of coffee that will have you stocked up for months – you might even want to grab a couple while the Prime Day prices are flowing and there tons of different flavors up for grabs

You’re looking at 100% Arabica coffee inside pot pods compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 k-cup brewers and there are loads of different flavors available with 100-packs starting from $25.11 shipped for Prime members before the 40% opportunity.

Browse through all of the best coffee pod deals on tap for Prime Day on the Amazon in-house brands right here alongside the more premium options right here – Peet’s, Green Mountain, Victor Allen’s, and much more.

Donut Shop Amazon Coffee Pods feature:

100 Donut Style Blend coffee k cup pods, packaging may vary

Happy Belly coffee pods are filled with coffee carefully sourced from select farms worldwide so each cup tastes uniquely delicious.

Settle in with the warming aroma and smooth flavors of delicious coffee at anytime so you can relax with a Happy Belly all day, everyday.

Blend of select coffees from Latin America

Smooth, delightful flavor with clean acidity and a familiar, toasty aroma

100% Arabica coffee

