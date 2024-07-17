Amazon offering insane Prime Day pricing on K-Cup coffee pods: 100-packs from $15 (That’s $0.15 per cup)

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is giving folks a chance to seriously load up on K-cup coffee pods with 100-pack deals yielding some insane prices. While the deals are fanatic anyway with prices as low as $0.25 per cup…check this out: Be sure to watch out for the on-page coupons on select flavors you’ll find on this page for Subscribe & Save customers can knock a wild 40% off the Prime Day deal price to deliver deals as low as $15.06 for 100 coffee pods. That’s $0.15 per cup of coffee here folks. Go wild! More details below.
One standout for me, even before the 40% deal detailed above, is the 100-pack of Amazon Brand Happy Belly Medium Roast Donut Style Coffee Pods at $26.47 shipped– I just happen to like this flavor. Regularly as much as $33, this is literally $0.26 per cup of coffee that will have you stocked up for months – you might even want to grab a couple while the Prime Day prices are flowing and there tons of different flavors up for grabs
You’re looking at 100% Arabica coffee inside pot pods compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 k-cup brewers and there are loads of different flavors available with 100-packs starting from $25.11 shipped for Prime members before the 40% opportunity.
Browse through all of the best coffee pod deals on tap for Prime Day on the Amazon in-house brands right here alongside the more premium options right here – Peet’s, Green Mountain, Victor Allen’s, and much more.
Donut Shop Amazon Coffee Pods feature:
- 100 Donut Style Blend coffee k cup pods, packaging may vary
- Happy Belly coffee pods are filled with coffee carefully sourced from select farms worldwide so each cup tastes uniquely delicious.
- Settle in with the warming aroma and smooth flavors of delicious coffee at anytime so you can relax with a Happy Belly all day, everyday.
- Blend of select coffees from Latin America
- Smooth, delightful flavor with clean acidity and a familiar, toasty aroma
- 100% Arabica coffee
