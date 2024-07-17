Apple Watch Series 9 just hit the best price ever for Prime Day from $280 ($120 off)

Update: Apple Watch Series 9 just hit the best price ever for Prime Day. And Amazon has also dropped the high-end stainless steel Apple Watch Series 9 models down to new lows with 41mm models now at $629.99 and 45mm variants selling for $679.99 shipped, down from the regular $800. This includes the gold, graphite, and silver models, just ab out all off which are now at the best prices ever.

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS 41mm $279 (Reg. $399)

(Reg. $399) Apple Watch Series 9 GPS 45mm $309 (Reg. $429)

Apple’s 10th anniversary wearables are all but imminent with a late 2024 debut and subsequent launch expected at this point. It might very well be an exciting year for Apple Watch – some reports suggest it might be getting bigger to accommodate Apple Intelligence features, and otherwise suggest it won’t be as radical a redesign as some might hope. Either way, prices on the new Apple Watch 10 certainly aren’t going to be anything like the $100 discounts we are now tracking once again across the current-generation Series 9 lineup you’ll find below. And Series 9 will remain a more than viable option for years to come, ready to receive watchOS 11 later this fall, and is now at a price you’ll have wait (more than likely) over a year to see on the upcoming Series 10 variants. Hit the jump for a closer look at how pricing breaks down.

While we have seen a few fleeting deals on select styles and colors at $110 and $120 off over the last few months, the nearly $100 in savings you’re seeing here on both the GPS and GPS + Cell models is otherwise on par with the best we have tracked on Amazon. You’ll even find $99 price drops live once again on the GPS + Cell stainless steel case models like this 45mm variant at $649.99 shipped.

As you likely know by now, Series 9 wraps around your wrist carrying Apple’s S9 chip – the latest and greatest in the Series model wearables. Packed with all of the health and fitness tracking tech they have become synonymous with over the years, you’ll also find the emergency features, Apple’s brightest display (3,000-nits) and those double tap pinch gestures (details here).

Apple Watch Series 9 features:

An aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 paired with the latest Sport Loop is carbon neutral. Learn more about Apple’s commitment to the environment at apple.com/2030. Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. The S9 chip enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety, and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need it. And redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance.

