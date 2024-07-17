Galaxy Z Flip 5 sees bonkers $465 price drop for Prime Day! 256GB $580, 512GB $655 (Reg. $1,100)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonAndroidSamsungPrime Day 2024
$465 off From $580
a hand holding a cell phone

As enticing as the shiny new Galaxy Z Flip 6 is (big-time pre-order deals are still live right here), after going hands-on we said it “is as iterative as it gets” and it’s $100 more expensive. And that’s why this bonkers Amazon Prime Day deal on the unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 5 is perhaps even more alluring. Regularly $1,000 and $1,120 in the 256GB and 512GB configurations respectively, you can land them at huge discounts for Prime Day. Amazon has the 256GB model down at $579.99 shipped and the 512GB variant at $654.99 shipped. You’re looking at up to $465 off what was arguably the coolest foldable on the planet just a month ago. And with today’s deal it might still be. 

Here’s the best Galaxy Z Flip deal for Prime Day

Both models are currently up at far more expensive regular prices directly from Samsung and are now sitting at the best Amazon prices by a long shot – the lowest we have tracked at Amazon on the 256GB is $800 and the 512GB has never dropped below $850. 

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chip at the heart of the operation alongside an interior 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display while the Flex Window and cover screen “single-handedly take convenience to a whole new level” – you can reply to texts, change to the next song, or snap a photo with one hand while using it as a viewfinder. 

Iterative or not and certainly more pricey, the new Galaxy Z Flip 6 remains a compelling handset to me. But that’s really only if you’re willing to shell out the cash for one or have some gear to trade in against your purchase. The Z Flip 5 delivers on just about all of the same AI and software features and is now at a wildly low price for Prime Day. 

Search like never before, get real-time interpretation on a call, format your notes into a clear summary, and effortlessly edit your photos, all from your smartphone, all with AI.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 features:

Flex the pocket-perfect and powerful Galaxy Z Flip5; With its innovative design, this compact phone is packed with a big personality. With Flex Window, the large cover screen you can use while compact, Galaxy Z Flip5 single-handedly takes convenience to a whole new level; Simply reply to texts, change songs and snap photos with just one hand. Meet your new selfie bestie; Find the perfect angle with a cover screen that lets you clearly preview pics live before capturing; Then, snap your share-worthy shot with the best camera on Galaxy Z Flip5. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Android

Samsung Prime Day 2024

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Just about every 11-inch Apple M4 iPad Pro config just ...
eufy’s latest X10 Pro Omni robot vacuum and mop w...
Top 10 best Prime Day deals still live: Apple, Twelve S...
Satechi’s vegan leather 4-card MagSafe wallet with bu...
Prime Day returns LEGO’s Star Wars Ahsoka Ghost a...
Apple Watch Ultra 2 just hit all-time lows with every b...
Satechi’s must-have Mac Mini/Studio Hub & Sta...
Android game and app deals: Anodyne, Kiwanuka, White No...
Load more...
Show More Comments