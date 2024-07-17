Galaxy Z Flip 5 sees bonkers $465 price drop for Prime Day! 256GB $580, 512GB $655 (Reg. $1,100)

As enticing as the shiny new Galaxy Z Flip 6 is (big-time pre-order deals are still live right here), after going hands-on we said it “is as iterative as it gets” and it’s $100 more expensive. And that’s why this bonkers Amazon Prime Day deal on the unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 5 is perhaps even more alluring. Regularly $1,000 and $1,120 in the 256GB and 512GB configurations respectively, you can land them at huge discounts for Prime Day. Amazon has the 256GB model down at $579.99 shipped and the 512GB variant at $654.99 shipped. You’re looking at up to $465 off what was arguably the coolest foldable on the planet just a month ago. And with today’s deal it might still be.

Here’s the best Galaxy Z Flip deal for Prime Day

Both models are currently up at far more expensive regular prices directly from Samsung and are now sitting at the best Amazon prices by a long shot – the lowest we have tracked at Amazon on the 256GB is $800 and the 512GB has never dropped below $850.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chip at the heart of the operation alongside an interior 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display while the Flex Window and cover screen “single-handedly take convenience to a whole new level” – you can reply to texts, change to the next song, or snap a photo with one hand while using it as a viewfinder.

Iterative or not and certainly more pricey, the new Galaxy Z Flip 6 remains a compelling handset to me. But that’s really only if you’re willing to shell out the cash for one or have some gear to trade in against your purchase. The Z Flip 5 delivers on just about all of the same AI and software features and is now at a wildly low price for Prime Day.

Search like never before, get real-time interpretation on a call, format your notes into a clear summary, and effortlessly edit your photos, all from your smartphone, all with AI.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 features:

Flex the pocket-perfect and powerful Galaxy Z Flip5; With its innovative design, this compact phone is packed with a big personality. With Flex Window, the large cover screen you can use while compact, Galaxy Z Flip5 single-handedly takes convenience to a whole new level; Simply reply to texts, change songs and snap photos with just one hand. Meet your new selfie bestie; Find the perfect angle with a cover screen that lets you clearly preview pics live before capturing; Then, snap your share-worthy shot with the best camera on Galaxy Z Flip5.

