Here’s all of our favorite Prime Day deals you can score at under $25 right now

The Amazon Prime Day sale is a massive one to say the least, ranging from top tier tech to pricey smart TVs, and just about everything in between. But it’s not all about the big stuff folks, sometimes it can be hard to parse through thousands upon thousands of deals live across Amazon during sale events like this, but we are here to help. And this particular guide is where you’ll find some of our favorite Prime Day deals under $25 – all with free shipping, all gear we know, love, and use ourselves, and a great way to complete your shopping experience for Prime Day 2024.

Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker for just $18

What’s better than a compact speaker that features full sound from such a small body? Getting that same audio experience on top of complete smart voice controls via Bluetooth and multiple layers of privacy controls! With the Amazon Echo Pop, you’ll never have to so much as lift a finger to play music, audiobooks, and podcasts from your favorite providers like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Sirius XM, and more.

You’ll find it currently hanging around Prime Day sales for just $17.99 shipped.

Apple’s AirTags are a wonderful add-on for just about any iPhone user’s kit – not to mention making for wonderful gifts too. They are affordable, especially for official Apple gear, and they are for any number of your item tracking needs, be it bags, wallets, cars, electronics equipment, or even your dog for that matter. Best of all, they are now at the lowest price we have tracked all year on Amazon at $23.99 shipped for Prime members!

One of the best tumblers in the game – YETI Rambler for $21

The YETI Rambler 18-ounce Stainless Steel Water Bottle is ready to step in and keep you quenched each and every day. Prime Day has delivered both Charcoal or Cosmic Lilac colorways for $21 shipped. While there’s no shortage of reusable water bottles on the market, it seems like most of them aren’t built to truly last. What I mean is that you won’t be able to find replacement parts and they can’t be truly dismantled in order to let you get every crevice 100% clean and like new. I spent quite a bit of time looking for one and ended up with this bottle. I have zero regrets, in fact, I bought a second one because I always like having a clean, backup water bottle on hand. And if you like YETI gear in general, you can see all the Prime Day deals right here.

Everyone needs a SanDisk microSD card at under $18

Prime Day is a good time to stock up on storage, and this SanDisk deal let’s you do just that starting at $18. The 256GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I memory card works with a variety of devices, including smartphones, tablets, Chromebooks, and more, and it offers transfer speeds of up to 150MB/s. It’s available in storage capacities up to 1.5TB, with most of them discounted for Prime Day.

Amazon Basics batteries from $12

It’s never a bad time to stock up on AAA batteries, but this Prime Day deal that drops Amazon Basics AAA Alkaline high-performance batteries to $10.94 shipped is too good to pass up. A bunch of stuff that you may have picked up during Prime Day may need one of these 1.5 volt AAA batteries, and they’re ideal for game controllers, toys, flashlights, digital cameras, clocks, and more. You can also score this 12-pack of rechargeable batteries at just over $12 Prime shipped right now.

Xbox-ready Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K at lowest price ever

Another absolutely fantastic pick here in the best Prime Day deals under $25 category is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Not only did it just receive official support for Xbox Game Pass – you can play Xbox games on with nothing but a controller and subscription, but it is now at the best price we have ever tracked. This is indeed the lowest point of entry to the Xbox-compatible models and it’s now 50% at just $24.99 shipped for Prime members.

Browse through the Amazon Prime Day under $25 deal section right here.

