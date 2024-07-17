Score GOLDTOE, Gildan, Peds, more up to 55% off during Amazon’s Prime Day

As a part of its Prime Day sale, Amazon is now offering up to 55% off GOLDTOE, Gildan, Peds, American Apparel, and more. These brands feature exceptional basics that you will wear for years to come. A highlight from this sale is the GOLDTOE Harrington 6-Pack Crew Socks that are currently marked down to $12 and originally sold for $22. These socks are fantastic for all of your fall boots and you can choose from several color options. The reinforced toe and heel make these socks a durable option and will last you for years. Better yet, the material is also moisture-wicking as well as highly breathable. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!