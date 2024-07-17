Keep the Prime Day party going with Marshall’s Willen portable Bluetooth speaker at its Amazon low of $72 ($48 off)

As a part of its ongoing Prime Day sale, Amazon is now offering the best price yet on the Marshall Willen portable Bluetooth speaker in cream for $71.78 shipped. That’s a 41% markdown on its original list price of $120, and it’s within $10 of the previous all-time low price of $80. The black variant is seeing a relatively lighter 40% discount to land on $72.

This compact speaker features a retro-style amp-like design with brass accents to complete the singature Marshall look. It comes with IP67 certification for dust and water resistance, and you also get Bluetooth connectivity to pair with devices along with a built-in mic for taking calls. Other highlights of the Marshall Willen speaker include 15 hours of usage per charge, support for “Stack Mode” to combine with multiple speakers and create a bigger soundstage, an included mounting strap, and more.

More Marshall speaker deals:

If you are looking for more portable speakers, then there’s also the Bose LE SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker that’s down to a new low of $99 on Amazon. Ultimate Ears’ new Wonderboom 4 Bluetooth speaker is also discounted to $80 right now for the first time since its debut.

Marshall Willen features:

Willen is the mighty portable speaker that is made to go everywhere with you. Built with one 2’’ full range driver and two passive radiators, this speaker brings you the heavy Marshall sound you can’t live without. A top-of-class IP67 dust- and water-resistance rating means it’s always ready for the road. Willen brings together the iconic Marshall design with a ruggedness that dares you to push its limits. All this, plus its hefty 15+ hours of listening on a single charge and mounting strap mean that Willen is raring to go wherever you go.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!