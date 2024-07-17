Leatherman makes the best multi-tools: P4 with magnetic locking and 25-yr. warranty hits rare $105 Prime Day low

Reg. $150 $105
Leatherman Prime Day deal

As part of its Prime Day deals, the official Leatherman Amazon storefront is now offering a super rare deal on its P4 Multitool with Magnetic Locking at $104.96 shipped. Yes, this is a pricey hand tool, but we are also talking about the very best brand to make them, a piece of kit that will almost certainly last you the rest of your life and then some, and a very, very rare price drop too. This thing is regularly $150 and almost never goes on sale these days. Prime Day is here, and so is your chance to score one of the best made in the USA multi-tools in the game with a 25-year warranty. 

Leatherman says the P-Series model on sale here today is its “most advanced multipurpose plier experience to date” featuring a new magnetic closing and outside-accessible tools. 

The P4 features a revolutionary magnetic locking system; Reduces friction and provides haptic feedback; Smooth, quick access to tools, ensuring reliability and ease of use for all your tasks

Alongside the rarity of this deal, wonderful 25-year warranty, and the pedigree of a brand like Leatherman, this multi-tool includes the brand’s Premium Nylon Sheath as well as a removable pocket clip, and houses the following tools:

  • Pliers
  • Screwdriver
  • Saw
  • Blade
  • Ruler
  • Bottle Opener
  • Scissors
  • Wire Cutter
  • Knife
  • Pocket Clip
  • Awl
  • Wire Stripper
  • Can Opener

Leatherman P4 Multitool with Magnetic Locking features:

Leatherman F P4 represents years of consumer feedback and engineering testing, giving you the best multipurpose plier experience to date. Each of its 21 tools is held closed by FREE’s magnetic architecture and opens with a push of the thumb (goodbye broken fingernails).

