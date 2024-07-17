Prime Day deal knocks Bose SoundLink Revolve+ portable Bluetooth speaker to $195 Amazon all-time low ($134 off)

As a part of the ongoing Prime Day sale, Amazon is now offering the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth speaker for $195 shipped. Regularly fetching $330, this portable Bluetooth speaker is now 41% or $134 off to land on the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon. Best Buy is also matching Amazon’s current prices for both Triple Black and Luxe Silver colorways as a part of its Black Friday in July sale.

The SoundLink Revolve+ is the brand’s flagship portable speaker that comes with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, and features 360 degree sound to deliver “uniform coverage” throughout the room. This Series II model is “louder and deeper” than the previous-gen model, and it also offers longer battery life at up to 17 hours. It also comes with a built-in microphone for taking calls and using your default digital assistant right from the speaker.

The SoundLink Revolve+, by the way, is not the only portable Bluetooth speaker that’s discounted right now. The Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker is also down to $99 from its usual price of $149. Alternatively, you can also consider Ultimate Ears’ Wonderboom 4 portable Bluetooth speaker that’s down to $80 for Prime Day.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II features:

Engineered to deliver true 360 sound for consistent, uniform coverage from a bluetooth speaker. SoundLink Revolve-plus II plays louder and deeper with longer battery life than SoundLink Revolve II. With up to 17 hours from a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, you get more play time than the original SoundLink Revolve-plus speaker. Charging is easy via the Micro-B USB port. SoundLink Revolve-plus II is dust and water resistant (IP55 rating), so it will stand up to splashes by the pool. Plus, it’s easy to grab and go, with a flexible fabric handle.

