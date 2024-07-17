Prime Day deal offers the best price for Roku Streaming Stick 4K in over a year at $29 (42% off), more from $17

An image showing Roku stick plugged to a TV.

Prime Day is one of the best times to score streaming devices, and we just spotted a deal that drops Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K to $29 shipped. This Prime Day deals serves an impressive 42% discount on the $50 original list price of this popular alternative to Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K. While this model has seen several discounts in the past, this is the lowest price we have tracked for it in more than a year.

This version of Roku 4K TV stick comes with Dolby Vision support, and you also get an in-cord Wi-Fi range extender, which is great for houses with networking woes. It hides behind you TV while serving your favorite content from Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video, and more. You can also stream a massive selection of free, live, and premium TV including 350+ free live TV channel with this Stick, and it also works with popular voice assistants like Alexa and Siri for hands-free control.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K, by the way, is not the only streaming device that’s discounted right now. The Xbox Game Pass-compatible Amazon 4K Fire TV Sticks are also going for wildy low prices for Prime Day starting from $25 all-time lows, with additional models at $15. In fact, a bunch of other Roku devices are also discounted for Prime Day, and I’ve highlighted some of my favorites below

Other deals on Roku streaming devices:

Roku Streaming Stick 4K features:

  • Hides behind your TV: The stick design plugs right into your TV with a simple setup
  • Super-fast startup: Stream your favorite channels like Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video, and more in a snap
  • Long-range Wi-Fi: Enjoy fast, smooth TV streaming in any room with a strong Wi-Fi connection
  • No more juggling remotes: Power up your TV, adjust the volume, and control your Roku device with one remote
  • Voice search & control: Quickly search, play entertainment, and control your streaming device with the voice remote
  • Breathtaking picture: Stream in 4K, Dolby Vision, and HDR10 plus with sharp resolution and vivid color

