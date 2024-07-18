Hisense’s latest 75-inch U8 144Hz mini-LED Google Smart TV with AirPlay hits $1,350 low ($650 off)

Justin Kahn -
$650 off $1,350
Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the 2024 model Hisense 75-inch Class U8 Series mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV at $1,349.99 shipped. Regularly $2,000, you’re looking at a solid $650 in savings on a brand new Hisense 144Hz 4K smart TV with mini-LED tech here. Currently out of stock at Best Buy, this is a new Amazon all-time low at $50 below the previous best to deliver the deepest deal we have tracked since release back in April. 

The new Hisense U8 series features the brand’s mini-LED Pro+ technology that is said to provide full array local dimming with up to 2000+ local dimming zones and one of its brightest displays to date. Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, Anti-Glare Low Reflection technology, and Wi-Fi 6E support land alongside what is arguably the best feature of these Hisense Google smart TVs, the 144Hz VRR panel – AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Auto Low Latency Mode, and Low Latency MEMC “virtually eliminate screen tearing and controller input lag” as well. 

That’s all on top of Apple AirPlay 2 casting, a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, and USB connectivity. 

Be sure to scope out some of the hangover Prime Day deals across the 2024 lineup below as well:

Hisense U8 Series mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV features:

Meet the MVP of TVs! The award-winning U8 Series Mini-LED smart display from Hisense just got even better. This model is packed with lots of exciting features that dramatically improve the color, contrast and detail of every picture. Think: double the local dimming zones of our previous version, Up to Peak Brightness 3000, QLED Quantum Dot color technology, Dolby Vision HDR and Anti-Glare Low Reflection technology. Bring the sounds of the cinema directly to your living room with Dolby Atmos and a 50W 2.1.2 multi-channel audio system. We even equipped the U8 with a NEXTGEN TV ATSC 3.0 tuner and Wi-Fi 6E router compatibility, making it virtually future-proof. Plus, level up your gaming with 144Hz VRR panel, Dolby Vision Gaming and FreeSync Premium Pro. 

