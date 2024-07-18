Just $10 Prime shipped scores this iPad holder for your car (Amazon low, 50% off)

Courtesy of LISEN’s official Amazon storefront, you can now find its iPad Car Holder for $9.99 Prime shipped. Folks without Prime will need to spend $35 or more to dodge shipping fees. Typically sold for $20, you’re looking at 50% off the usual price. At $10, this is about as good as it gets and better than most of the similar product deals we’ve posted in the recent past. Usually we find deals in the $13-$15 range every so often, but this is even better. It also happens to be a match for the lowest price we’ve tracked just one time before this. Continue reading to learn more about this iPad car mount.

If you’ve got a road trip on the horizon, this iPad holder will make your backseat passengers even happier to ride along. It’s ready to accomodate every modern iPad, including the new 13-inch models. A telescoping arm allows it to easily snap onto “99% of cars” on the market. Another notable perk of this model is an extendable arm that lets an iPad or Android tablet get 4 inches closer to viewers in the back seat.

Speaking of LISEN’s iPad accessories, you can still grab its metal desk mount at $18.50 Prime shipped right now. This is a great way to get an iPad into your daily workflow. And if you still need an actual iPad, Apple’s iPad 10th Gen is up for grabs at $300. This makes the company’s most affordable tablet even more enticing.

LISEN iPad Car Holder features:

The telescopic arm of the car tablet holder can be adapted to 99% of cars and electric devices, as long as the headrest has two support rods, it can be used.

The iPad holder for the car has a multi-angle rotation function to adjust to the best viewing angle you want. The strong and flexible arm easily extends to a maximum of 4 inches to provide more near-point views of your videos and make life easier.

