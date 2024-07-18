Just $10 Prime shipped scores this iPad holder for your car (Amazon low, 50% off)

Simon Walsh -
AmazonBest iPad DealsLISEN
50% off $10

Courtesy of LISEN’s official Amazon storefront, you can now find its iPad Car Holder for $9.99 Prime shipped. Folks without Prime will need to spend $35 or more to dodge shipping fees. Typically sold for $20, you’re looking at 50% off the usual price. At $10, this is about as good as it gets and better than most of the similar product deals we’ve posted in the recent past. Usually we find deals in the $13-$15 range every so often, but this is even better. It also happens to be a match for the lowest price we’ve tracked just one time before this. Continue reading to learn more about this iPad car mount.

If you’ve got a road trip on the horizon, this iPad holder will make your backseat passengers even happier to ride along. It’s ready to accomodate every modern iPad, including the new 13-inch models. A telescoping arm allows it to easily snap onto “99% of cars” on the market. Another notable perk of this model is an extendable arm that lets an iPad or Android tablet get 4 inches closer to viewers in the back seat.

Speaking of LISEN’s iPad accessories, you can still grab its metal desk mount at $18.50 Prime shipped right now. This is a great way to get an iPad into your daily workflow. And if you still need an actual iPad, Apple’s iPad 10th Gen is up for grabs at $300. This makes the company’s most affordable tablet even more enticing.

LISEN iPad Car Holder features:

  • The telescopic arm of the car tablet holder can be adapted to 99% of cars and electric devices, as long as the headrest has two support rods, it can be used.
  • The iPad holder for the car has a multi-angle rotation function to adjust to the best viewing angle you want. The strong and flexible arm easily extends to a maximum of 4 inches to provide more near-point views of your videos and make life easier.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best iPad Deals

Apple's iPad lineup has expanded in recent years, featuring varying displays that range in size from 7.9-inches up to 12.9-inches. Designed with consumers and pros…
LISEN

About the Author

Simon Walsh

Simon Walsh is an Writer at 9to5Toys. He worked at Apple for over 5 years. Get to know him more on Twitter.

Simon Walsh's favorite gear

Keychron Mechanical Keyboards

8Bitdo Controllers

Grab Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for just $40 (R...
Set up, sync up, and level up your space with this 10-p...
Access a world of language with a lifetime subscription...
ALLPOWERS R600 BEIGE portable power station hits new $1...
Apple’s 512GB 11-inch M4 iPad Pro hits all-time l...
LEGO’s Insiders’ Days sale takes up to 40% ...
Bose has brought back the wildly low $139.50 price on i...
New sleek Soundblade under-monitor sound bar with built...
Load more...
Show More Comments