Nike’s Back to School deals launch today! Save an extra 25% off with this promo code

Nike is offering an extra 25% off select styles with code SPORT25 at checkout. Nike Plus Members (free to sign-in) receive complimentary delivery. Head back to school in style with the Air Max 1 Sneakers for men that are currently marked down to $105, which is $35 off the original rate. These sneakers are available in eleven color options and pair nicely with casual or athletic outfits. A waffle outsole with flex grooves provides traction, which make it a great option for outdoor activities as well. Find even more deals by heading below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!