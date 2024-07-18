Nomad makes my favorite new Horween Leather Passport Wallet and the first deals have arrived from $72

The annual Nomad anniversary sale is now in full swing, running right through Amazon’s 2024 summer Prime Day event right until this weekend, and it’s ushering in the first deal on its brand new Horween leather Passport Wallet. We had a chance to go hands-on with he gorgeous passport holder ahead of release and loved just about every second of it – my passport is in one right now and will remain there for the foreseeable future. Regularly $130, you can score the very first deal down at $104 shipped on the Pen Edition via the brand’s limited-time anniversary sale alongside the standard edition Passport Wallet at $72, down from the regular $90 price tag.

As we detailed in both our June launch coverage and hands-on review, the new Nomad Passport Wallet features that gorgeous leather treatment we have come to love from the brand in two different flavors: The Pen Edition with a steel/aluminum pen included alongside a magnetic slot down the spine of the holder, and the standard Wallet Edition without the pen and integrated holder.

Here’s a quick rundown of the features:

Horween leather from the USA

Slim thermoformed shape

Protective microfiber lining

4 card slots

3 larger slots including one passport slot

Quick access flap with magnetic & silicone attachment for travel documents

Interior slot for SIM card and removal tool

I love these passport wallets and can’t recommend them enough now that they are on sale. The actual pen on the Pen Edition is seriously great with a more than premium, almost industrial design quality, but if you’re looking for a more streamlined and slim form-factor, go with the standard model – the magnetic pen housing adds a touch more girth to the carrying experience here.

Everything you need to know a bout the user experience is waiting right here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!