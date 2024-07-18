Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is back! Save on new fall arrivals including Nike, Cole Haan, more

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale offers up to 50% off new fall arrivals. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can score deals on Cole Haan, TravisMathew, Bombas, AG, Tommy John, Steve Madden, Nike, and more. Better yet, all orders receive free delivery. A highlight from this sale is the Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Low Top Sneaker that’s currently marked down to $110, which is $50 off the original rate. These sneakers are lightweight, cushioned, and perfect for everyday wear. You can choose from three versatile color options. This style is a great transitional shoe for fall because it can be paired with jeans or shorts alike and the leather details definitely elevate the sneaker. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!