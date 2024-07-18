Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is back! Save on new fall arrivals including Nike, Cole Haan, more

Ali Smith -
FashionNordstrom
50% off + free shipping

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale offers up to 50% off new fall arrivals. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can score deals on Cole Haan, TravisMathew, Bombas, AG, Tommy John, Steve Madden, Nike, and more. Better yet, all orders receive free delivery. A highlight from this sale is the Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Low Top Sneaker that’s currently marked down to $110, which is $50 off the original rate. These sneakers are lightweight, cushioned, and perfect for everyday wear. You can choose from three versatile color options. This style is a great transitional shoe for fall because it can be paired with jeans or shorts alike and the leather details definitely elevate the sneaker. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nordstrom

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Grab Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for just $40 (R...
Set up, sync up, and level up your space with this 10-p...
Access a world of language with a lifetime subscription...
ALLPOWERS R600 BEIGE portable power station hits new $1...
Apple’s 512GB 11-inch M4 iPad Pro hits all-time l...
LEGO’s Insiders’ Days sale takes up to 40% ...
Bose has brought back the wildly low $139.50 price on i...
New sleek Soundblade under-monitor sound bar with built...
Load more...
Show More Comments