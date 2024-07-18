Rare deals has Twelve South’s brilliant AirFly Duo/Pro in-flight AirPods adapters from $36

Update: These deals on Twelve South’s AirFly Duo/Pro in-flight adapters will continue through Monday via the official site. You have to add them to your cart to see the discount.

The Twelve South AirFly Prime Day deals have arrived folks. We have said it before and I’ll say it again, the Twelve AirFly is easily one of the best travel gadgets you’ll find anywhere, and it’s a must-have when on flights. It connects to the in-flight entertainment/audio system and wirelessly transmits the audio to your AirPods, Bluetooth headphones, and other wireless earbuds, all within an elegant, Apple-like form-factor. They start at $35 for the basic SE model, but deals on the more capable variants do not come around very often…however, Prime Day has arrived to save the day. You can now score rare price drops on the Twelve South AirFly Duo down at $35.99 (Twelve South site and Amazon) as well as the top-of-the-line Twelve South AirFly Pro at $43.99 (Twelve South site and Amazon). Regularly $45 and $55, you’re looking at some of the best prices ever and the lowest we have seen on Amazon in well over a year. We will detail the differences between the two below.

Twelve South AirFly Prime Day deals

The Twelve South AirFly Duo and AirFly Pro deliver a similar experience – they are both designed to provide seamless wireless audio transmission from in-flight entertainment systems – with a few key differences:

Both models can transmit to two separate sets of wires headphones for AirPods, but the main difference here is in battery life – you get 25 hours of battery life on a single charge with the pro model and 22 hours on the Duo. The Pro model also includes an AUX in for use in your car, stereo, TV, and audio systems around your house or out on the boat – there is now AUX of this sort on the Duo.

Twelve South AirFly Duo features:

Wirelessly transmit audio from in-flight entertainment, gym equipment, gaming devices, TV’s or any 3.5 audio jack. Use your AirPods, earbuds or wireless headphones anywhere with no more cords in the way. AirFly Duo has a battery life of 22+ hours to cover even the longest flight. If you forget to charge before takeoff, AirFly Pro can be used while charging with the included cable. AirFly Duo has a 10m/33ft reach so you can relax with plenty of space to enjoy your content. Bluetooth 5.0, Audio Codecs: aptX Low Latency. Battery Life: 22+ hours Included – AirFly Duo, USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, quick start guide, manual.

