Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch FE sees first cash deal at $150 (Reg. $200, all colors), or $100 with trade-in

While you can still score the new Samsung Galaxy Watch FE with any trade-in down at $99 directly from Samsung, folks who might want to scoop up one of the affordable Galaxy watches that don’t have anything to trade in are in luck. The first straight up cash discount has arrived courtesy of Woot on the regularly $200 wearable down at $149.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Again, you’ll want to go straight to Samsung if you have anything to trade in against the Galaxy Watch FE – Samsung will offer you an instant $100 off at checkout right now, but the Woot offer is otherwise the best we have tracked since the new wearable made its debut last month. It is also still selling for the full $200 at Amazon as well.

While it’s certainly not on the same level as the brand new Galaxy Watch 7 or Galaxy Watch Ultra – we are still tracking big-time pre-order offers on both of those by the way, the Galaxy Watch FE is a notable option for casual, mainstream tech enthusiasts that just don’t want to pay the premium on the newer models.

Running on Wear OS, it features an updated physical design that delivers on a similar aesthetic as the new Galaxy Watch 7 with the rounded case and plenty of health and fitness tracking features. The BIA sensor provides data on body fat, muscle mass, water levels, and more while the smart heart monitoring and ECG action joins Advanced Sleep Coaching with Galaxy AI.

It also sports an IP68 rating – it is water-resistant and dust-proof “so you can focus on your daily activities confidently” – and comes in all three colorways at today’s discounted rate.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE features:

Keep an eye on your heart health with ECG Monitoring and real-time heart rate readings. Advanced Sleep Coaching with Galaxy AI helps you sleep better tonight so you feel better tomorrow. Galaxy Watch FE is sleek, lightweight and comfortable so you can move about your day with ease. Choose from a wide range of bands — now even easier to swap with one simple click. Get an inside look at your health, plus insider tools to help you tackle your fitness goals with Samsung Health on Galaxy Watch FE.

