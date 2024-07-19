GAP Factory is loaded with deals! Score 60% off sitewide + an extra 60% off clearance from $2

GAP Factory takes 60% off sitewide and an extra 60% off clearance. Discount is applied at checkout. GAP Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on orders of $50 or more. Inside this sale you can find deals on jeans, sweatshirts, outerwear, shoes, accessories, and more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the GapFlex Athletic Slim Soft Wear Jeans that are currently marked down to $18 and originally sold for $45. These jeans are a perfect option for updating your wardrobe before school starts and the medium wash can be elevated seamlessly. The stretch-infused fabric promotes all-day comfort and the tapered hem is highly flattering. Find the rest of our top picks below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- 8-inch Seersucker Shorts $18 (Orig. $45)
- GapFlex Athletic Slim Soft Wear Jeans $28 (Orig. $70)
- Recycled GapFlex Slim Tech Pant $32 (Orig. $80)
- Linen-Blend Vacay Shirt in Standard Fit $20 (Orig. $50)
- Mini Logo Hoodie $20 (Orig. $50)
- And even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Linen-Blend Easy Shirt $24 (Orig. $60)
- Relaxed Fleece Half-Zip Sweatshirt $24 (Orig. $60)
- Oversized Cinched-Waist Denim Jacket $40 (Orig. $100)
- High Rise ’90s Original Straight Jeans $28 (Orig. $65)
- GapFit Studio Fitted One-Piece $24 (Orig. $60)
- And even more deals…
