GAP Factory is loaded with deals! Score 60% off sitewide + an extra 60% off clearance from $2

Ali Smith -
FashionGap
60% off + Extra 60% off

GAP Factory takes 60% off sitewide and an extra 60% off clearance. Discount is applied at checkout. GAP Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on orders of $50 or more. Inside this sale you can find deals on jeans, sweatshirts, outerwear, shoes, accessories, and more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the GapFlex Athletic Slim Soft Wear Jeans that are currently marked down to $18 and originally sold for $45. These jeans are a perfect option for updating your wardrobe before school starts and the medium wash can be elevated seamlessly. The stretch-infused fabric promotes all-day comfort and the tapered hem is highly flattering. Find the rest of our top picks below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Gap

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
LEGO officially reveals new 41838 Family Travel Moments...
Android game and app deals: Super Onion Boy 2, Chroma S...
Expand your Logitech G setup with a new now low on its ...
Does Nintendo’s brand new dual Joy-Con charger hi...
AeroGarden’s Bounty Basic indoor hydroponic garde...
Latest black Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headpho...
Best Buy’s Back to School EV sale offers Segway M...
New low hits Aothia’s 23.6-inch PU leather desk p...
Load more...
Show More Comments