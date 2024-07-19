Google’s Nest Cam Indoor now 30% off at $70 in 3 colors, wireless indoor/outdoor now $125 (Reg. $180)

Amazon has now knocked the latest Google Nest Cam Indoor (Wired) down to $69.99 shipped in three colorways. Regularly $100 and now matched at Best Buy, this is a 30% price drop, on par with our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal lands within roughly $5 of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon as well. We did see these drop once to $65 and $67 shortly before that back in the spring, but we are only talking about a few bucks and those deals were only available for a very limited time.

This is not the wireless indoor/outdoor model, but that one fetches a premium price at $180 – although it is currently marked down to $124.99 shipped at Best Buy and $124 at Amazon right now to deliver up to $56 or 31% in savings. This is within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon all year as well as last year’s Black Friday price.

If you’re looking to expand your Google smart home setup or just score a clean one-off option that looks, as far as I’m concerned, much nicer than just about all of the competition out there, today’s Google wired option is a notable one at $70.

The Google Nest Cam Indoor keeps an eye on whatever you want 24 hours a day and delivers 1080p HD video to your smart devices. They come with a built-in speaker and mic alongside built-in intelligent alerts as well – it can “tell the difference between a person, pet, and vehicle, and alert you about the things that matter to you, instead of the things that don’t.”

These cams are controllable from within the Google Home app – all you need is the FREE Google Home app and a Google account here, it also provides 3 hours of free event video history as well so “you can go back and see what you missed.”

Google Nest Cam Indoor features:

The indoor Nest Cam knows the difference between a person, pet, and vehicle, and alerts you about the things that matter to you, instead of the things that don’t. 24/7 live view shows you what’s happening from anywhere.* With 3 hours of free event video history, you can go back and see what you missed. And it comes in different colors to fit your style. The indoor Nest Camera requires the Google Home app and a Google Account – it’s not compatible with the Nest app or the home.nest site.

