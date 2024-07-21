Exclusive 30% off Burton Goods Leather Apple Watch bands for 9to5 readers (Best price of the year)

Update: This 30% offer is live once again – perfect timing for folks who might have just scooped up a new Apple Watch over Prime Day at the best price yet. Remember to use code 95Watch30 at checkout for the lowest possible price.

We have done our very best to deliver exclusive price drops for 9to5 readers, including the gorgeous Burton Goods leather Apple gear accessories, but the best isn’t good enough. Today, we have secured our readers the lowest price of the year on all of the brand’s latest full-grin leather Apple Watch bands. The 20% we had before is pretty good, but 30% is even better…so here ya go! Head over to this page, pick a band in any color for whatever Apple Watch you might have, and apply code 95Watch30 at checkout to redeem your discount. This delivers the best price we have tracked this year on both of its wonderful leather offerings you can learn more about down below.

Exclusive 30% off Burton Goods leather Apple Watch bands

Today’s exclusive deal knocks a straight up 30% off any Apple Watch band you want on the site. And there’s no limit here – this code will knock 30% off every Apple Watch band you have in your cart. Everyone who places their first order at Burton Goods will receive 15% off, but 9to5 readers get double the savings right now no matter how many orders you have or have not already placed on its gear.

I absolutely loved the Heritage Leather Apple Watch band from the brand after getting a chance to go hands-on with the 2024 release back in April, and I bet you will too if you like American full-grain leather, 316L stainless steel solid-bar hardware, and the classic stitch detailing.

Here’s some details and how the discounted price stacks up on both models using code 95Watch30 at checkout:

Apple Watch Heritage Leather Strap $56 (Reg. $80)

Compatible with Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch (Sizes: 49, 45, 44, 42mm)

26mm width for a comfortable and substantial feel

American full-grain leather

316L Stainless Steel solid-bar hardware for unbreakable durability

Adjustable Fit: Suitable for wrist sizes 125-215mm

Crafted from American full-grain leather with four handsome colors

Apple Watch Pilot Leather Strap $70 (Reg. $100)

NEW COLOR – Bourbon. A Rich deep amber brown that’s reminiscent of a dark aged whiskey.

Fits the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch

Compatibility: 42, 44mm, 45mm, 49mm Apple Watch’s

Luxuriously strong full-grain leather

Durably soft leather lining

Rivet reinforced for strength

Be sure to check out our exclusive all-time low pricing on the new Burton Goods leather M4 iPad Pro/M2 Air cases for 9to5 readers as well.

Burton Goods Leather Heritage Apple Watch band features:

Our artisans carefully select the finest full-grain leather to create a strap with a rich texture and timeless look. The detailed strong stitching adds to its durability and aesthetic appeal. We are utilizing 316L stainless steel hardware to ensure years of loyal companionship. Designed with a classic, yet robust style that goes beyond passing trends, the Heritage Leather Strap complements any outfit, from formal wear to casual attire.

