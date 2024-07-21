Wonderboom 4 Bluetooth speaker Prime Day still live at $80 (All-time low)

Update: You’ll also find the Wonderboom 3 marked down to $59.99 shipped from the usual $75+.

As part of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4 portable bluetooth speaker for $79.99 shipped. This is the first post-launch deal that serves a 20% discount on the new $100 Wonderboom 4 model that debuted just a few weeks ago. The discounted price is applicable on all four colorways, and Best Buy is also matching the discounted price as a part of its Black Friday in July sale.

The new Wonderboom 4 is a compact and durable portable speaker that’s supports Bluetooth and has a range of 40 meters so you don’t have to keep it glued to the phone or the laptop its playing from. It comes with IP67 certification for dust and water resistance, and it can be submerged in 1m of water for up to 30 minutes. This new model comes with a USB-C port for charging, and it also supports a podcast mode that’s tuned “for enhanced listening to favorite hosts and stories.”

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4 bluetooth speakers features:

Surprisingly Bigger 360-Degree Sound: The WONDERBOOM 4 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker features bigger 360-degree sound in a petite package; boosted sound for up to 14 hours of playtime

Outdoor Boost and Podcast Mode: Engineered for full stereo sound; tap the Outdoor Boost button for outdoor environments; use the new Podcast Mode to make vocals sound rich and clear

14 Hours of Boom: With a battery that lasts throughout the day, this waterproof portable speaker booms on with up to 14 hours of playtime, so you can soak up every moment

Waterproof, Dustproof, and Floatable: IP67-rated this Bluetooth waterproof speaker can be submerged in 1m of water for 30 min; protected from dust; ideal for the pool, beach, or shower

Durable Wireless Speaker With Range: 131 feet (40 meters) of range so you’re free to roam; plus it’s dirt-resistant and drop-proof (1) with a handy loop so you can take it with you

