Amazfit GTR 4 with 14-day battery life drops to its lowest price on Amazon at $140 ($60 off), plus more from $80

Amazfit is a great brand to consider if you are looking for a smartwatch on a budget, and we just spotted a deal that drops the Amazfit GTR 4 to $139.99 shipped on Amazon. Regularly fetching $200, this particular smartwatch is now down $60, dropping to the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon. We’ve seen it dip below its original list price multiple times this year, but the current deal drops it $30 below its previous all-time low price of $170. It’s currently going for $156 shipped at Best Buy as a part of its Great Summer Sale.

The Amazfit GTR 4 belongs to the brand’s lifestyle series, and it has a classic design with a circular dial and a navigation crown. This particular smartwatch has support for some basic health tracking features, but its highlight is really the simplified operating system that allows for battery life up to 14 days on a charge. What’s impressive is that it offers a stellar battery life while still ensuring you get turn-by-turn directions with GPS, a solid workout and fitness tracking, and more. The GTR 4 works with both Android phones and iPhones, and it also let’s you share workout data to “adidas Running, Strava, Komoot and Relive – and even smartphone apps like Apple Health and Google Fit.”

The Amazfit GTR 4 is a solid pick, but it’s not the only smartwatch that’s discounted right now. I’ve highlighted some of my other favorites from the brand below, so be sure to check them out in case you are in the market for a budget-centric smartwatch.

Notable deals on other Amazfit smartwatches:

Amazfit GTR 4 smartwatch features:

The Amazfit GTR 4 uses industry-leading dual-band circularly-polarized GPS antenna technology – similar to that used in the aircraft and automotive fields – so you can enjoy stronger positioning that’s 99% as accurate as top handheld GPS locators.

The Amazfit GTR 4 is the industry’s first smartwatch with anti-glare technology on the glass bezel cover, and the large 1.43″ AMOLED display has an anti-fingerprint coating to keep your watch looking pristine. The combination of a one-piece aluminum alloy middle frame and classic stainless steel navigation crown makes the watch a fashionable fusion of vintage and elegance.

Get down to business with a huge selection of over 150 sports modes, and suport smart recognition of 8 Sports. The fitness tracker watch can be used to track your swimming data and endure the equivalent of upto 50 meters’ water pressure. Get live notifications broadcast through the watch for sports data like heart rate and hydration reminders, distance covered, and more.

