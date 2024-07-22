Charge all your gear at once with Anker’s 8-outlet 12-in-1 USB-C power strip at the $32 low (20% off), more from $13

We are now tracking a deal that drops Anker’s new 12-in-1 USB-C power strip surge protector to $31.99 on Amazon once the on-page 20% coupon is clipped. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders above $35. This model just landed on Amazon five days ago at $40 with today’s offer landing as the very first price drop and subsequent Amazon all-time low.

The highlight of this particular power strip is that it comes with 8 AC outlets, 2 USB-C, and 2 USB-A ports, all in a compact chassis that’s easy to carry around. It also has a thin flat plug that can easily fit in tight spaces, compared to regular plugs. It can deliver up to 35W of fast charging via one of the USB-C ports, and can quickly power “a 13-inch MacBook Air (2024) to 50% in just 47 minutes.”

Notable deals on other power strips:

As an alternate pick, you can also check out the new Baseus detachable power strip that we recently featured on our beloved Tested with 9to5Toys series. And there’s more where this deal came from, so be sure to head over to our smartphone accessories hub for more discounts on power strips and chargers.

Anker 12-in-1 USB-C power strip surge protector features:

12-in-1 Ports: Simplify your workspace with a single solution that offers 2 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports, and 8 AC outlets to charge all your devices.

Speedy 35W Max Charging: Engineered for efficiency, the power strip delivers up to 35W of fast charging via the USB-C1 port, quickly powering a 13-inch MacBook Air (2024) to 50% in just 47 minutes.

Slim Design, Optimal Performance: Experience superior performance packed into a slim and stylish design that complements any setting.

Hang and Power: Keep your spaces clutter-free with our flat cable and plug that’s designed to fit perfectly and hang neatly.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!