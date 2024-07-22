Converse Back to School Sale offers extra 25% off best-sellers with this promo code

Converse is offering an extra 25% off hundreds of styles with code BACK2SCHOOL at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on sneakers that will easily elevate your look for back to school. Plus, Converse Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the All Star Denim Sneakers that are currently marked down to $56 and originally sold for $75. These on-trend sneakers are available in men’s or women’s sizing and feature leather detailing that really spruce up the shoe. This style would look perfect with dresses, skirts, shorts, tan pants, or jeans alike. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!