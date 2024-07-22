Score up to $100 off Galaxy Watch models: 6 and 6 Classic from $100, Galaxy Watch 7 from $250, more

If you missed out the Prime Day deals, Amazon and Best Buy are stepping in with some nearly as notable price drops on the now previous-generation Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic wearables. While it might not be the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7 (here’s how to score the best deal), they are still wonderful wearables and a whole lot less pricey. Both Amazon and Best Buy are now offering straight up $100 price drops on Galaxy Watch 6 starting from $199.99 shipped, undercutting the Samsung direct sale price by $10 on both the 40mm and 44mm models.

The Galaxy Watch 6 models on sale here come within $40 and $30 of the limited-time Prime Day price and there weren’t nearly as many color and style options on sale then as there are today (you’ll also find price drops on the, in my opinion, much nicer-looking Galaxy Watch 6 Classic models below as well). These models first landed on wrists last summer, so they might be the previous-generation option now, but they aren’t old by any means. They rock a Super AMOLED display powered by a Exynos W930 chip with Wear OS at the helm to support a bevy of fitness and health tracking action. Our detailed hands-on review breaks down the details here.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features:

Workout to your full potential with fitness tracking on Galaxy Watch6; Get insights on duration, distance, calories burned and more; Watch recognizes activities from running to swimming and tracks over 90 other exercises. Zone in on the results you want with personalized heart rate zones; Watch scans your health data to provide HR zones tailored just for you; Target your preferred intensity to maintain the heart rate needed to achieve your goals. Your Watch continually scans your heart rate to inform you when it’s detected an irregular rhythm that might be A-fib — a heart-related abnormality that can lead to serious complications.

