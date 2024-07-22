Score a Logitech Brio 100 FHD webcam for $25 on Amazon (38% off, all-time low)

We are now tracking a deal that drops Logitech’s Brio 100 FHD webcam in white to $24.99 on Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders above $35. This particular model debuted last fall on Amazon and hasn’t seen any significant deals there until today. This rare deal knocks $15 off its original listed price of $40 to mark the lowest price we have tracked for this webcam on Amazon. The same 1080p webcam is currently going for $40 on Best Buy.

Logitech’s Brio 100 is a 1080p webcam that comes with auto-light balance feature to boost brightness by up to 50% when you are in dimly lit areas. It also comes with a webcam cover to ensure you get total privacy when it’s not in use. This plug-and-play webcam also comes with a built-in microphone, and it’s very easy to set up and use with various video calling platforms like Teams, Zoom, and more.

The Brio 100 is a great plug-and-play option, but it’s not the only Logitech webcam that’s discounted right now. I’ve highlighted some other popular Logitech webcams that are discounted on Amazon, so be sure to check them out:

If you are looking for some alternatives to Logitech webcams, then Razer’s Kiyo 1080p streaming webcam is also down to its lowest price right now at $45 shipped on Amazon.

Logitech Brio 100 FHD webcam features:

Full Clarity: Look clearer in video calls with Full HD 1080p resolution

Auto-Light Balance: RightLight boosts brightness by up to 50%, reducing shadows so you look your best—compared to previous-generation Logitech webcams (1)

Privacy with a Slide: The integrated webcam cover makes it easy to get total, reliable privacy when you’re not on a video call

Built-In Mic: The built-in microphone lets others hear you clearly during video calls

Easy Plug-And-Play: The Brio 100 works with most video calling platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Google Meet

