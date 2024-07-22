Snag ESR’s MagSafe car mount charger for your iPhone at just $19 Amazon low

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its 15W MagSafe car mount charger for $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. Regularly $28, today’s deal delivers a solid 28% discount for the lowest price we can find. It’s the best price we’ve tracked on Amazon for this particular model outside of the limited Lightning offers very few folks had a chance at.

This particular car mount employs powerful magnets with 1,400g of holding force to secure your iPhone in place, and it let’s you easily switch between portrait and landscape modes. It also has a strong vent mount at the back, providing 3-point support for added stability. This charger is compatible with all the iPhones with MagSafe support, and it comes with a 1m USB-A to USB-C cable in the box.

The relatively new Qi2-certified model of this 15W MagSafe car mount charger is also discounted to $25 on Amazon, which is just a $1 more than the all-time lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon. You can learn more about the Qi2-certified model of this ESR car mount in our Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on review.

ESR for MagSafe car mount charger features:

Fast Charging: intelligent heat management enables you to charge at speeds nearly identical to official MagSafe chargers; 18W QC adapter required for fast charging (not included)

Secure Magnetic Lock: powerful magnets with 1,400 g of holding force and a non-slip silicone ring keep your phone securely in place, even when driving on bumpy roads; an official MagSafe case or ESR HaloLock case is recommended for rough terrain

Ready for Navigation: single-handedly switch between portrait and landscape for easy navigation

Stable Vent Mount: strong vent clip and support arm provide enhanced mounting stability

What’s Included: HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Car Charger, air vent clamp, dashboard anchor, 3.3 ft (1 m) USB-A to USB-C cable, and manual; car charging adapter not included; ONLY compatible with iPhone 15/14/13/12 series phones

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!