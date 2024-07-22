Save $1,000 on TCL’s giant 98-inch 2024 120Hz Google smart TV with AirPlay at $1,998, more from $248

As part of its now live Great Summer Sale, Best Buy is one again offering the new 2024 TCL 98-inch Class Q6-Series 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart Google TV at $1,999.99 shipped with free installation. This deal is also live at Amazon for a touch lower at $1,998 shipped. This model debuted back in May at $3,000 and still fetches as much at Best Buy. While we have seen a few very fleeting deals for a touch less (and what might very well have been a pricing mistake one night for an hour), this is otherwise the lowest we have tracked on this new model. If you’re looking for a monster 2024 release with a solid 120Hz refresh rate running on Google’s TV platform, this is one of the best values around.

The TCL 98-inch Class Q6-Series takes your home theater next level with a massive amount of screen real estate boasting the brand’s latest in QLED Quantum Dot color technology, HDR PRO+, Dolby Vision, and 120Hz panel refresh rate (144 Variable Refresh Rate). The TCL Game Accelerator and FreeSync Premium (AMD Adaptive Sync) are joined by ALLM that “automatically enables game mode for the lowest possible input lag and latency” alongside built-in voice command action via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa as well as Apple AirPlay 2 and four HDMI inputs.

Here’s how pricing shakes out across the smaller sizes – you’re looking at new lows on just about all of them:

TCL Q65 QLED 4K Google Smart TV features:

TCL Q6 Q-Class Smart TVs combine premium picture technology with outstanding value for endless entertainment. QLED Quantum Dot technology and HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision you can enjoy enhanced contrast, accurate colors and fine details utilizing all the most advanced HDR formats with Motion Rate 240 with MEMC frame insertion for exceptional motion clarity. TCL’s High Brightness+ Direct LED Backlight produces brighter images for an enhanced viewing experience for all your favorite movies and TV shows. Now featuring the TCL AIPQ Processor that optimizes each scene for an unrivaled cinematic experience. Beyond movies and TV shows, you can get in the game with Game Accelerator 120* together with Auto Game Mode for the lowest latency for a more responsive gameplay without lag, designed to keep you at the top of any leaderboard.

