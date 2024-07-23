Amazon’s Carhartt Sale takes up to 50% off select gear: T-shirts, socks, pants, more from $7

For a limited time only, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Carhartt gear including socks, pants, t-shirts, outerwear, and more. Prices are as marked. A standout from this sale is the Loose Fit Midweight Logo Sleeve Graphic Sweatshirt that’s currently marked down to $33 and originally sold for $55. This sweatshirt is available in thirty color options and pairs nicely with shorts, jeans, or joggers alike. The material is infused with stretch to promote comfort and the fleece material is great for keeping you warm year-round. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks include:
- Midweight Cotton Blend Steel Toe Sock 2-pack $19 (Orig. $26)
- Flannel-Lined Utility Work Pant $45 (Orig. $60)
- Firm Duck Insulated Traditional Coat $100 (Orig. $130)
- Midweight Chambray Short-Sleeve Shirt $23 (Orig. $29)
- Heavyweight Flannel-Lined 5-Pocket Jean $30 (Orig. $40)
- Loose Fit Midweight Logo Sleeve Graphic Sweatshirt $33 (Orig. $55)
- Loose Fit Lightweight Packable Anorak $48 (Orig. $80)
- And even more deals…
