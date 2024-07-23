Ember’s stainless steel Smart Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 drops to $100 today ($50 off)

Amazon is now offering the stainless steel Ember Smart Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 down at $99.99 shipped. This deal is also matched at Best Buy as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $150, this is up to $50 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This model has been selling for closer to $120 at Amazon across most of 2024, but we rarely see the silver stainless steel model drop below that. Considering this deal is in the Best Buy daily sale, it will likely only last through the end of the day at Amazon as well.

For those unfamiliar here, the Ember Smart Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 is very much what it sounds like – a special battery-powered mug that keeps your coffee, tea, and more at your desired temperature (120- to145-degrees). It runs completely wirelessly for 90 minutes, but you can also just drop the mug on the included wireless charging coaster to keep it juiced up all day long.

Easy cleaning action is made possible by the IPX7 rating for full underwater submersion and everything can be controlled via the free companion app:

Once you’ve paired your Ember Mug 2 to the Ember app, remotely set your drinking temperature, save presets for all your favorite drinks, try our tea steeping timers, or personalize the smart LED to your favorite color. The Ember App is compatible with iOS and Android devices.

Ember Smart Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 features:

Ember Mug 2 Stainless Steel Edition is a brilliant new take on Ember’s classic smart mug, and is guaranteed to make every morning shine. Ember allows you to set your preferred drinking temperature (120°F – 145°F), so you can enjoy your hot drink—just the way you like it— from the first sip to the last drop. Ember Mug 2’s built-in battery maintains your chosen drinking temperature for up to 1.5 hours, or all day with the included charging coaster.

