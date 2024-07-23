Upgrade your network with Google’s ultra-clean Nest WiFi 6E Pro routers, now down at $135 (Reg. $200)

Update: The price on the singles is now starting from $135 shipped, down from the $144 deal we spotted previously. Details below in the original post.

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now undercutting the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale on the Google Nest WiFi Pro routers. You can score select colors starting from $134.99 shipped down from the regular $200 price tag. This is the lowest price we have tracked on new units at Amazon since January, although some colors are now sitting at new all-time lows. Either way you’re looking at some the lowest prices we have tracked with nearly 30% in savings on what is, at least for me, the nicest-looking mesh routers in the game. Head below or additional details and some price drops on the multi-packs.

Despite the whimsical, minimalist aesthetics here – this is the kind of router you don’t need to tuck away in a closet or corner if you don’t want, the Google Nest WiFi Pro systems are a serious piece of kit for your home networking needs. They are are built for demanding connectivity requirements (without getting up into the hardcore specs and the price tags that come along with them), be it for work from home situations, gaming, or supporting an entire house full of kids. They feature Wi-Fi 6E support with 2,200-square feet of coverage for each of the routers in your setup (although you can just use one) alongside speeds up to 5.4Gb/s with a tri-band connection.

Google Nest WiFi Pro features:

Google Nest Wifi Pro gives you super fast, reliable WiFi 6E coverage for your entire home.[1] One WiFi router provides up to 2200 square feet of fast, reliable WiFi[2], and you can customize your setup to create a mesh WiFi system for the coverage you need. It automatically adjusts your WiFi network’s performance to keep things running smoothly. It’s so smart it can monitor and diagnose common issues on its own. And it has privacy and security features to help keep you and your family safe.

