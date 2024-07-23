New OnePlus Pad 2 pre-orders now $50 off + bonus $50 trade-in credit and 50% off accessories

While we are still tracking an early deal on the new OnePlus Watch 2R at $199.99, OnePlus is now offering a solid pre-order offer on its brand new tablet as well. With delivery scheduled for early August, you can now pre-order the new OnePlus Pad 2 at $499.99 shipped. That’s a straight up $50 price drop from the regularly $550 list price and the lowest price we have tracked. Some folks might have secured the coupon we were promoting previously, which would yield an effective price at $360 for the lowest possible point of entry here. And that’s before you even factor in the bonus trade-in credit potential and up to 50% in savings on accessories we will detail below.

So along with the $50 cash deal, OnePlus is also throwing in an extra $50 bonus on trade-ins. That means whatever value you get on the gear you’re trading in, it will throw in an extra instant $50 off your order towards the new OnePlus Pad 2.

Next up, accessories. OnePlus is taking 50% off a series of accessories if you add them to your order when checking out. This includes the official OnePlus Pad Smart Keyboard, the Stylo 2, Folio Case, and the new OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro. You’ll see these options on the OnePlus Pad 2 listing page while you’re configuring your tablet.

As detailed in our launch coverage, the OnePlus Pad 2 is the latest model in the brand’s tablet offerings. Running on the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, it comes loaded with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage alongside the 12.1-inch 3K LCD display with a 3,000 x 2,120 resolution – the display features 900 nits of brightness and a dynamic frame rate up to 144Hz too.

The 9,510mAh battery can be juiced up at 67W using the included SuperVOOC Flash Charge power adapter you’ll find in the box, which delivers as much as 43 days of standby power.

OnePlus Pad 2 features:

Zero effort. Multitask like a pro to seamlessly drag and drop files between each. Switch between a two-left and one-right or a one-left and two-right layout. Your workflow reimagined. Effortlessly convert audio messages to precise summaries. Supercharge your productivity with compelling content. Secure One-Touch Transmission turbocharges large file transfers from your phone to your tablet. From photos, videos, to documents, accelerate the way you work and play. Erasing the line between digital and analog, the OnePlus Stylo 2 replicates the familiar feel of writing on paper. Magnetically connected or detached, the versatile OnePlus Smart keyboard delivers true freedom.

