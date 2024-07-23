Samsung T5 EVO portable SSD drops to its lowest price on Amazon at $130 ($60 off)

We are now tracking a deal that drops Samsung’s T5 EVO portable SSD to lowest price ever at $129.99 shipped. This deal delivers a solid $60 discount on this portable drive that regularly fetches $190. While this model has seen several discounts over the last few weeks, today’s deal drops it $10 below the previous all-time low of $140, marking a new Amazon low. Best Buy is also matching Amazon’s price right now as a part of its Great Summer Sale.

Samsung’s T5 EVO is a portable SSD that’s perfect for gamers and content creators who want a compact storage drive to take on the go. It comes with capacities of 2TB to 8TB with seq. read speeds up to 460MB/s. It comes with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port and is optimized “for large file transfers with improved Intelligent TurboWrite and speeds.” This portable SSD has a clean design and comes with shock resistant rubber to offer fall protection up to 6 feet. You can swing by our Samsung T5 EVO SSD review to learn more about the drive in detail.

If you want additional storage, then the 4TB variant of the T5 EVO portable drive is also discounted to $250 (Reg. $350).

Notable deals on other Samsung drives:

Samsung T5 EVO portable SSD features:

The T5 EVO joins the award-winning Samsung portable SSD portfolio, providing another great option for high- capacity storage alongside the T7 Shield, for adventurers seeking extreme durability, and the T9, for professional use. The T5 EVO has the largest storage capacity of any Samsung portable SSD and improves the external HDD experience by offering improved speed and reliability. Based on USB 3.2 Gen 1, the T5 EVO can transfer data up to 3.8 times faster than external HDDs, making it even easier for you to transfer large files.

