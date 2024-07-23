Update your kitchen with smart functionality with this Govee 1.7L electric Wi-Fi kettle at new $54 low (Reg. $90)

Courtesy of its official Amazon storefront, Govee is offering its 1.7L Smart Electric Wi-Fi Kettle for $53.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page 40% off coupon. Normally fetching $90, this particular model of Govee’s popular electric kettles has seen the fewest discounts in 2024 so far, with only one previous price cut to $76 back in March. Today you can grab it at a $36 markdown and the lowest price we have tracked to date, giving you the best opportunity to upgrade your kitchen with the latest tech at nearly half the cost.

With this 1.7L electric Wi-Fi smart kettle you’ll get intelligent functionality alongside precision temperature control to update your kitchen arsenal. You’ll have remote controls through the companion app when you connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, letting you make schedules, check on boiling levels, and adjust temperatures in real-time as needed – you can even connect it to your Alexa or Google Assistant to go hands-free with voice control.

It has an adjustable temperature range between 104 to 212 degrees, or even a DIY mode for more customizable options. It offers a 1.7L capacity and can reach your desired temperature within a few minutes – plus, once its reached its set temp, it’ll be able to keep warm up to 2 hours. It also features a side water window, an extra wide spout that has an integrated filter, and a 360-degree swiveling LCD display.

You can find more kitchen upgrades in our Home Goods hub, or for more options to upgrade your home’s smart functionaliity, be sure to browse through our smart home hub for the best and latest discounts.

Govee 1.7L Smart Electric Wi-Fi Kettle features:

Smart Voice & App Control: Supports Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection via app for scheduling, checking, and adjusting the temperature anytime. When it is done boiling app will notify you. You can also voice control the electric tea kettle via Alexa, Google Assistant for more convenience.

To-the-degree Temp Control: The variable temperature electric kettle features 4 presets that can be set via the button or app. Set it between 104°F-212°F or DIY your mode. (Temp accuracy up to ±5.4°F) Ideal for beginners and professionals for brewing coffee or tea.

Digital Screen Display: The electric tea kettle has an LCD display in 360° swivel power base to view the target temperature and real-time temperature. Includes a side water window and an extra wide spout with an integrated filter for easy pouring.

Rapid Boil & Keep Warm: The electric kettle heats 7 cups / 1.7 liters of water in 5-7 minutes with 1500W power and can keep warm for up to 2 hours. Satisfy your water needs at any moment. Adjust the holding temperature time in the app.

Taste and Safety: Made with BPA-free food-grade 304 stainless steel, which is safer and more durable. With a trusted NTC temperature sensor, the kettle has automatic shut-off, dry boil protection and over-temperature protection.

Tips for Use: Only supports 120V 60HZ voltage and is connected to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi or Bluetooth (5G is not supported). This electric water kettle’s attractive design and rich features make it a great gift for tea/coffee lovers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!