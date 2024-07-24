Amazon offers GOLD TOE socks up to 50% off with 6-packs from $12 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering GOLD TOE socks up to 50% off with deals starting at just $12. Prices are as marked. A highlight from this sale is this 6-pack of Sport 656 Cotton Crew Socks that are marked down to $15 Prime shipped and regularly were priced at $22. These socks are available in 12 color options and are great for everyday wear. It has a cushioned insole and a reconstructed toe that helps to keep the socks durable. This style pairs nicely with boots or sneakers alike and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks include:
- Sport 656 Cotton Crew Socks 6-pack $15 (Orig. $22)
- 656P Cotton Ankle Athletic Socks 6-pack $15 (Orig. $22)
- Metropolitan Crew Dress Socks 3-pairs $11 (Orig. $20)
- Stanton Crew Socks, Multipairs $15 (Orig. $22)
- Sport Vacation No Show Socks with Tab, 6-pairs $12 (Orig. $19)
- Ultra Tec Performance Crew Athletic Socks, Multipairs $16 (Orig. $20)
- And even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!