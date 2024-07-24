Amazon offers GOLD TOE socks up to 50% off with 6-packs from $12 Prime shipped

Ali Smith -
50% off From $12

Amazon is offering GOLD TOE socks up to 50% off with deals starting at just $12. Prices are as marked. A highlight from this sale is this 6-pack of Sport 656 Cotton Crew Socks that are marked down to $15 Prime shipped and regularly were priced at $22. These socks are available in 12 color options and are great for everyday wear. It has a cushioned insole and a reconstructed toe that helps to keep the socks durable. This style pairs nicely with boots or sneakers alike and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

