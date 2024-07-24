Apple’s top-end 1TB 13-inch Wi-Fi + Cell M2 iPad Air just hit the all-time low from $1,304 ($145 off)

While you can still score Apple’s 13-inch M2 iPad Air down at $1,209 shipped from the usual $1,299, we are also now tracking a deep price drop on the 1TB Wi-Fi + Cell configurations. Amazon is now offering the 13-inch M2 iPad Air with a 1TB of storage and the onboard Wi-Fi 6E + 5G cellular with eSIM tech starting from $1,304.10 shipped. This is a regularly $1,449 Apple tablet that is now up to $145 off. While pricing varies by color here, all but the purple variant is now at the lowest price we have ever tracked since the M2 Air made its worldwide debut back in May

Today’s deal on the top-of-the-line M2 iPad Air is one of the deepest price drops we have tracked on the lineup since release. There has been some notable $70 and $80 price drops here and there on lower-end models, but the actual cash savings on the M2 Airs hasn’t been quite as deep as the M4 iPad Airs. But at up to $145 off though, now we are talking.

I guess the first thing that comes to mind when analyzing the value on our featured deal here is following: It’s a great deal for sure, but is it still too pricey to warrant getting the M2 Air over the M4 iPad Pro if you’re going to be spending $1,300 anyway?

Well, for some folks no. But just keep in mind this is a 1TB Wi-Fi + Cell iPad – those specs on an M4 Pro will cost you at least $1,939, or $600+ more. Even a 256GB M4 iPad Pro with cellular action sells for more than today’s lead deal.

Beyond the pricing comparison’s here, these resources might help you make a better purchasing decision as well:

Apple iPad Air M2 11-inch deals:

Apple iPad Air M2 13-inch deals:

Apple M2 iPad Air features:

iPad Air is powerful, versatile, and comes in a choice of two sizes. Featuring a stunning Liquid Retina display and the amazing performance of the M2 chip, along with Touch ID, advanced cameras, superfast Wi-Fi 6E, and a USB-C connector. Plus powerful productivity features in iPadOS and next-generation Apple Pencil Pro experience. The gorgeous Liquid Retina display features advanced technologies like P3 wide color, True Tone, and ultralow reflectivity, which make everything look stunning.

