Burton Goods debuts new full-grain leather cuff Apple Watch Bands, exclusively 25% off for 9to5 readers

Burton Goods makes some of the best leather Apple Watch bands out there. They are easily in our top 5 you can buy anywhere, if not higher, and the lineup is growing today with two new cuff models. On top of that, we have secured 9to5 readers a special exclusive discount that will knock 25% off your order using code 95AW25 at checkout. This code will yield the lowest possible price you’ll find anywhere and you can learn about the new Burton Goods Logan Leather Cuff and Leather Cuff For Apple Watch Ultra down below.

New Burton Goods Leather Apple Watch Bands – Exclusively 25% off

Firstly, you’re once again looking at the same gorgeous full-grain leather treatments we have come to love from the band alongside 316L stainless steel solid-bar hardware, your choice of up to four leather color treatments, and that detailed stitching accent that screams timeless craftsmanship.

Both of the new models deliver on that sort of pilot’s band vibe with the thicker cuff treatment – the Logan lands with a more casual vibe while the Cuff for Apple Watch Ultra goes all in on the wrist wrap action.

One thing to keep in mind here, despite the cuff-style design, is that Burton Goods has ensured there is a sufficient opening for the heart rate monitoring and Apple Watch Optical Pulse Sensor (PCB) so the brands won’t get in the way of Cupertino’s health and fitness tracking tech.

Here’s a rundown of the feature set and exclusive discounted pricing for both of the new models – remember to use code 95AW25 at checkout:

Burton Goods Logan Leather Cuff for Apple Watch $75 (Reg. $100)

Compatible with Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch (Sizes: 49, 45, 44, 42mm)

Tapered cuff design for a comfortable and substantial aesthetic.

Full-grain leather

316L Stainless Steel solid-bar hardware for unbreakable durability

Opening for heart rate monitor

Adjustable Fit: Suitable for wrist sizes 125-215mm

Four unique and handsome colors

Features a soft, durable leather lining for ultimate comfort

Stitched with precision thread

Brushed hardware designed to perfectly complement the Apple Watch Ultra

Burton Goods Leather Cuff For Apple Watch Ultra $90 (Reg. $120)

Designed for Apple Watch Ultra Series 2 and Series 1

Medium to large wrist sizes

Ergonomic cuff design for maximum comfort and movement.

316L Stainless Steel solid bar watch adapters

Also fits Series 9,8,7, 6… of Apple Watch

Compatibility: 49mm, 42, 44mm, and 45mm Apple Watches

Sizing- 125-215mm wrists

American full-grain leather

Durably soft leather lining

Unobstructed Apple Watch Optical Pulse Sensor (PCB) opening

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!