Forget Prime Day, Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra just dropped even lower starting from $965

We featured some fantastic deals on the unlocked flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, but Amazon just undercut just about all of them. After seeing the 256GB configurations drop down to $975 for the big deal bonanza earlier this month, you can now score the Titanium Violet model at $965 shipped and the Titanium Gray at $969 shipped (the black model is going for slightly more at $990). This is a regularly $1,300 Android smartphone, one of the most popular on the planet in fact, that is now seeing a massive $335 price drop. We are talking up to $10 better than the Prime Day all-time low and the best we have tracked since they debuted earlier this year. They are currently selling for full price at Samsung in these colors, but the exclusive green and blue variants are up to $120 off there.

All eyes might be on the new foldables from the brand, or even the upcoming pro-grade handsets from Google, but the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is easily still one of the best Android phones on the market, and will likely remain as such until the S25 releases sometime next year.

You’re looking at the latest, current-generation flagship from Samsung powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. Android 14 out of the box runs on the 6.8-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Alongside the 200MP and 100x zoom cameras, you’ll find the S Pen in the package alongside a number of AI-powered features (with more on the way), including Live Translate and the new Circle to Search at the helm – “use Circle to Search with Google to get the answer; With S24 Series, circle it on your screen and learn more.”

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features:

Do more with the most epic Galaxy yet. Wondering where the cool museum that your favorite influencer visited is located? Simply Circle to Search with Google and start planning your own trip to the Louvre. Then get ready to experience local flavors by calling ahead with Live Translate³ to make a reservation in French, even if all you know is “Bonjour.” Capture every detail of your candlelight meal with impressive Nightography and zoom in to see the live violinist playing across the room.

