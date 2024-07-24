Huge $500 price drop knocks Samsung’s latest Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor to $800 low + OLED model now $800 off

After seeing a lighter discount earlier month before Prime Day, Samsung’s latest Odyssey G9 (G95C) curved gaming monitor is back down to $799.99 shipped on Amazon. Samsung’s online store is also matching Amazon’s lowest price today. It dropped to $1,100 shortly after its debut earlier this year carrying a $1,300 price tag, and it’s been fetching close to $900 most of this year. Today’s deal, however, brings it back the lowest price we have tracked for this new model.

The Odyssey G9 (G95C) is one of the more premium curved gaming monitors out there, sporting a 1000R curved panel with support for up to Dual QHD resolution. It’s fully kitted to offer a solid gaming experience with a panel that supports up to 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. The back of this monitor looks just as good as its front with features like Arena Lighting, an ergonomic stand, and a hexa plate, among other thing.

We are also tracking a solid deal on Samsung’s Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SC) model at $1,100 shipped, a solid price which Samsung is matching at its online store as well. This particular model that regularly fetches $1,800 delivers all the same features as the model highlighted above with an OLED panel, and it’s within $20 of its previous all-time low of $1,080.

Samsung Odyssey G9 (G95C) curved gaming monitor features:

WRAP YOURSELF IN ADVENTURE: Experience heart pounding gaming with vivid scenes wrapped deeply around your field of view; The 49″ 1000R curved screen with Dual QHD resolution enables full peripheral vision and draws you in

240Hz REFRESH RATE & 1MS RESPONSE TIME: Conquer every enemy with extreme speed; A 240Hz refresh rate eliminates lag for ultrasmooth action; 1ms(GtG)* response time allows for blur-free frames and minimized ghosting

CATCH THE DETAIL, DEFEAT YOUR ENEMIES: From gloomy shadows to sun-scorched scenes, 1000 nit peak brightness and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio enable enhanced color expression and depth

EXTEND WINNING STREAKS IN COMFORT: Swivel, tilt, and adjust the height until you’re set up for victory; With Hexa stand and fully compatible VESA standard monitor arms, the screen can be moved effortlessly to your ideal position

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!