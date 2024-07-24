LG’s new Gram 15 with Intel Core Ultra 7 drops to its lowest price at $983 ($517 off), more from $900

Amazon is now offering the best price we have tracked for the LG Gram 15 with Ultra 7/16GB/512GB at $983.26 shipped. This deal serves an impressive $517 or 34% discount on a relatively new laptop that regularly fetches $1,500. It dropped below the $1,000 mark for the first time last week, but today’s deal marks the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon since it debut earlier this year.

The Gram 15 is one of the newest models on the market from LG, which is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 Meteor Lake processor. It sports a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with an anti-glare coating, and it packs 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB NVMe Gen4 SSD. Other highlights of this LG Gram 15 notebook include a full-size backlit keyboard, a good selection ports including a Thunderbolt 4 port, a 72Wh battery, and more. All this is packed inside a svelte chassis that only weighs 1,290 grams, and is just 0.6-inch thick.

A couple of other LG Gram laptops are currently discounted on Amazon, and I’ve highlighted some of my favorites below.

Notable deals on other LG Gram laptops:

LG Gram 15 thin and light notebook features:

Ultra Lightweight Laptop That’s Ready For Liftoff – LG gram is the ideal productivity partner. The powerful, 15” laptop is super thin, yet surprisingly light weight so you can work, stream and play from virtually wherever your day takes you.

Windows 11 Home – Windows 11 brings you closer to what you love. Pursue your passions and maximize your productivity with the new Windows 11. Built with tools to help you multitask, think, create, and connect—all designed with simplicity and intuition in mind.

Versatile 15.6″ Full HD Advanced In-Cell Touchscreen Display – Expand the realm of what’s possible with a versatile 15.6” Full HD Advanced In-Cell Touchscreen display. The responsive, low-glare, touchscreen up to 100% sRGB color gamut expression adds a bold and vivid picture to graphics.

Intel Core Ultra 7 processor – Supercharged processors that deliver the performance for relentless productivity, creation, and entertainment that enables you to push even further.

LG gram Link – The LG gram Link app provides a simple solution for seamless integration with up to 10 devices across operating platforms. The intuitive app links LG gram to devices with Android and iOS platforms for easy file sharing, collaborative screen viewing and real-time communication between devices.

