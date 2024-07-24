Best price of the year on Samsung’s ultra-wideband Galaxy SmartTag 2 item trackers from $20 (33% off)

Update: Woot is now offering the 4-pack of Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 item trackers down at $64.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $100, this yields a price at $16.25 for the lowest we can find.

As part of its now live Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 item tracker down at $19.99 shipped for Prime members in both the black and white colorways. Regularly $30, Samsung’s in-house AirTag competitors for Android users made their debut last fall and you can now score one at 33% off the going rate. Today’s deal is $2 under our previous mention and just about every other deal we have tracked since release outside of an extremely short-lived offer last December. Head below for more details.

These are Samsung’s latest-generation item trackers. Specifically geared towards Samsung Galaxy users, the refreshed design delivers a clippable form-factor and a keyring-ready loop, alongside support for Bluetooth and the ever-important ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity. Samsung has the battery life rated for up to 700 days and you’ll find an IP67 water-resistance rating to safeguard it from the elements as well. Our coverage over at 9to5Google breaks down all of the details on what to expect here.

Today’s deal also puts the Samsung item tracker at a few bucks under the sale price on Apple’s AirTag backed by the Find My network, but Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 does have just about everything else you’ll find on Apple’s locators:

Lose something? Switch on Search Nearby and get instructions to your item’s location via Compass View; If you still don’t see it, just ring your Galaxy SmartTag2 to have it send out an audible signal…Galaxy SmartTag2 is compatible to use with Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 features:

The redesigned Galaxy SmartTag2 is made so you can keep calm and keep track; Its design makes it easy for you to tag and carry your belongings. It’s IP67-rated water- and dust-resistant, activates your compatible IoT devices and stays powered for up to 500 days or even up to 40% more on Non-Power Saving Mode. Simply register a new Galaxy SmartTag2 and get started right away with SmartThings Find; With its intuitive tracking experience, you now have a way to keep track of things you love right in the palm of your hand

