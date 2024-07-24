Spigen’s new 3-in-1 Qi2 15W Wireless Charging Stand undercuts the competition at $75 (Reg. $100)

We have seen some notable deals on 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stations lately, but today’s offer on the new Spigen OneTap Pro (MagFit) 3-in-1 Qi2 15W Wireless Charging Stand is the most affordable of the bunch. This one just landed on Amazon at the top of the month for $100, but you can now land one down at $74.99 shipped via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. That’s the lowest price we have tracked for it yet, $10 under the comparable Anker model we spotted recently, and one of the lowest prices you’ll find on any 3-in-1 Qi2 model from a brand you can trust.

The new Spigen stand takes on a slightly more chunky look, something akin to the pricey $180 Nomad model to my eye. The clean lines and rounded edges adorn a gunmetal (or Space Gray-like) color treatment alongside a MagSafe pad for iPhone that delivers the max 15W of juice via Qi2, a 5W Qi pad for AirPods and the like around back, and a place for your Apple Watch.

One of the ways Spigen can get the price down here is by not including the Apple Watch puck charger. However, you can neatly thread your Apple Watch charger cable Apple shipped your wearable with through the hidden compartment and you’re ready to go here. Everything remains neat, tidy, and clean, with a single cable connecting the charging station to the outlet.

Spigen OneTap Pro MagFit 3-in-1 Qi2 15W Wireless Charging Stand features:

Fast and Premium 3-in-1 Charger: Durable non-slip charger with super fast Qi2 wireless charging up to 15W for MagSafe compatible iPhones and AirPods, while charging your Apple Watch. To ensure fast charging use a 35W wall adapter or higher. (Wall adapter not included.)

Sleek Cable Management: Reduce the amount of cables you use to charge all of your essential Apple devices.

Apple Watch Ready: Built-in mold for seamless Apple Watch charging for USB-A and USB-C Cables for safe, optimal charging. (Watch cable not included.)

LED Charging Sensor: Built-in LED Light indicates AirPods charging progress.

Wide Compatibility: Works with iPhone 12 or newer, MagSafe AirPods Cases, & All Apple Watches.

